Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) versus Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Head-To-Head Survey

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -9.33% -3.00% Tokio Marine 3.73% 6.66% 0.94%

Till Capital has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and Tokio Marine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 132.53 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Tokio Marine $50.28 billion 0.68 $2.39 billion $3.53 13.91

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Till Capital and Tokio Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokio Marine 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Till Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. In addition, the company provides property and casualty insurance services. Till Capital Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

