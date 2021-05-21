Time New Bank Price Tops $0.0034 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Time New Bank has a market cap of $13.97 million and $880,447.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00017090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.96 or 0.01070125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.72 or 0.09500291 BTC.

About Time New Bank

TNB is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

