TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Receives $12.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE TMST opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $16.06.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
