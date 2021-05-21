TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Receives $12.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 271,285 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 76,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMST opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $16.06.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

