Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 75,465 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $160.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $88.72 and a one year high of $165.50. The company has a market cap of $486.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

