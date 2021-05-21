TOP Trading Down 38.6% This Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TOP has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00072333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.32 or 0.01082815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.94 or 0.09441464 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.