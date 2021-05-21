Total (NYSE:TOT) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen cut shares of Total from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Shares of TOT opened at $47.14 on Monday. Total has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, analysts expect that Total will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Total by 4.7% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Total by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 5.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

