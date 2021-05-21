Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 3,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 48,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Touchstone Exploration to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.