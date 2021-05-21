Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.59.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$28.73 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$29.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 in the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

