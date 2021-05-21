Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,486 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 731% compared to the typical daily volume of 299 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 37.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 178.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the first quarter valued at $297,000.

UDN stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

