Traders Purchase High Volume of Celldex Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,051 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,992% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 call options.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,008,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

