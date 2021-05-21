Trainline’s (TNLIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays downgraded Trainline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $$5.68 during midday trading on Friday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

