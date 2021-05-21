Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Trading Up 9%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) was up 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 2,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Transat A.T. to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Transat A.T. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Transat A.T. from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

