Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.34

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.34 and traded as high as $28.20. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 9,669 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market cap of $243.62 million, a P/E ratio of 282.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.69% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

