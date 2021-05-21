Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Treace Medical Concepts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Treace Medical Concepts’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $29.46 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

In related news, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,821,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at $189,913,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845 in the last three months.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

