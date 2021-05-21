Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,596,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Hair purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.