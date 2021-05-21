TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of THS opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -508.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

