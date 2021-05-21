Trellis Advisors LLC Buys 55 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

NYSE V traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.03. 108,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,105,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.54. The firm has a market cap of $444.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

