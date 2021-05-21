Trellis Advisors LLC Buys 643 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.9% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 227,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,648,212. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.98 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.