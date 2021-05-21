Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.25 to $0.20 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.22.

TREVF opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

