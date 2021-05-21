Trex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,072 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,912% compared to the typical volume of 103 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Trex by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Trex by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Trex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREX stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21. Trex has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

