Trex (TREX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trex (NYSE: TREX):

5/17/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $98.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $114.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

5/12/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $81.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Trex is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $98.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $114.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $20.00 to $125.00.

5/11/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $125.00.

5/5/2021 – Trex is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Trex is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

4/12/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

4/8/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Trex is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

TREX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.31. 3,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average of $91.21. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Trex by 368.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,671,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

