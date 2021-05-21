Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A Marathon Oil -32.64% -6.64% -3.97%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trillion Energy International and Marathon Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Oil 2 7 10 0 2.42

Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $10.02, indicating a potential downside of 13.07%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Marathon Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marathon Oil $5.19 billion 1.75 $480.00 million $0.75 15.37

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

Risk and Volatility

Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns oil and gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2020, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 674 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 298 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

