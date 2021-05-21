Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Announces Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Triumph Group stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

