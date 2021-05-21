Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $54,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

