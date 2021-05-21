Truist Securiti Weighs in on AT&T Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NYSE T opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

