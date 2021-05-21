Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 74,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,166,176 shares.The stock last traded at $17.10 and had previously closed at $17.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 151,676 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $36,244,000.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

