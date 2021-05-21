TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $36.34 on Monday. TuSimple has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $41.50.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

