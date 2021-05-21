Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST opened at $332.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $339.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

