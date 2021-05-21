Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 8,388.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:A opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

