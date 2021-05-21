Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $112,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $844.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $818.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $737.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.00 and a 1 year high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.