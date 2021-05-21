Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $844.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.00 and a 1-year high of $880.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $818.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $737.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

