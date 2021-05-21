Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.54. The stock has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.