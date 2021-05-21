Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 204.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $26.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

