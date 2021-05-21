Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.52 Million in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,780 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after acquiring an additional 503,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 289,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $116.78 and a one year high of $168.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 133.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

