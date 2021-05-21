Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 37,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 45,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

