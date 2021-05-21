Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,620 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,349,840. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKTX opened at $450.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.99. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

