Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,170 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,968 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,203. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

