Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

