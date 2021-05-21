Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 109.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 285,084 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $34,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $54.71 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

