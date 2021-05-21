Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TYL stock opened at $403.52 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.42.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

