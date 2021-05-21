Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $26,200.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,598,546 shares in the company, valued at $32,224,095.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $24,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $30,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $29,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $31,400.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $35,600.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $34,600.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $44,200.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $42,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the first quarter worth $69,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.