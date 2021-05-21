Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Raised to Buy at Argus

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,179,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

