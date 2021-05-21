Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Raised to Buy at Argus

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.
Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63.
In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,179,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
