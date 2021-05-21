U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $28,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $116.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.97 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,619 shares of company stock worth $1,581,622. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

