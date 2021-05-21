UBS Group Begins Coverage on Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

DNLI has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,526. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260,866 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,026,000 after acquiring an additional 804,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,830,000 after acquiring an additional 188,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after buying an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.