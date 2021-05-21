UBS Group Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $340.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.88% from the stock’s previous close.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.17.

Shares of BIDU opened at $193.31 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

