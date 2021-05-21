UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

PATH stock opened at $75.40 on Monday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.01.

In other UiPath news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last ninety days.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

