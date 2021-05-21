Unicly Hashmasks Collection Achieves Market Cap of $3.66 Million (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $764.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Hashmasks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00061754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00355670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00198705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.83 or 0.00845765 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.