Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

