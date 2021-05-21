uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QURE. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of QURE opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. uniQure has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $736,117. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

