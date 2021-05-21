United Maritime Capital LLC Acquires 43,181 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Vale makes up about 1.4% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Vale stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. 252,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,043,340. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

